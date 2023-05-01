Following Sydney FC's grand final victory against Western United on Sunday, Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby has etched her name into Sky Blues folklore.
The midfielder has been crucial for a number of seasons under Ante Juric but 2022/23 in particular has been the year where she has really shone.
Read more: Classy Stingrays end winless run
And after just four minutes a week later in the decider, the Matildas World Cup hopeful put the ball on a platter for US import Madison Haley to score via a corner and the goal set the precedent for what was a dominant 4-0 victory against league newcomers Western United - who had a fantastic inaugural year in the competition.
Hawkesby's performances have warranted talks about whether she will remain in sky blue next season.
Should a move eventuate, there is not a more deserving candidate in the A-League Women's competition at present. The biggest praise she could have is her coach Juric saying after the semi-final win against Victory that he didn't want to lose her.
If she keeps up this level, there's no reason why she shouldn't be considered for Tony Gustavsson's national team squad for the upcoming World Cup - starting in July and hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Special mention also to both Dos Santos sisters from Shellharbour, but particularly Indiana, who became the youngest ever winner of the ALW competition at just 15-years-old.
She has the world at her feet. And she hasn't just played to make up the numbers either. She has contributed frequently this season either off the bench or starting, highlighted by her first ever goal for the club in a 4-2 win against Perth.
It was a great year for her older sister Jynaya who also made her professional debut with the club this season and she will also be one to watch for years to come.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.