Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Mackenzie Hawkesby earns legend status with Sydney FC grand final victory

By Jacob Timpano
Updated May 1 2023 - 11:27am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackenzie Hawkesby (right) has etched her name in Sydney FC folklore. Picture - @gragrapix / Zenith SEM
Mackenzie Hawkesby (right) has etched her name in Sydney FC folklore. Picture - @gragrapix / Zenith SEM

Following Sydney FC's grand final victory against Western United on Sunday, Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby has etched her name into Sky Blues folklore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.