Athletics Wollongong competitors excel at Nationals

The 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian Junior Championships were held in Brisbane at QSAC from April 13 to 16.
21 of our athletes headed north to test their mettle against the best junior athletes in Australia and a number of invitees from other nations.
They came away with seven gold, three silver and five bronze medals.
One of the most outstanding performances of the meet was by 16-year-old Delta Amidzovski who in the Under 18 100 metres hurdles sliced 0.12sec off Olympian Sally Pearson's hurdles record time to set a new national mark of 13.02 sec.
At the international level, this time elevated Amidzovsi to being the seventh fastest U-18 female 100 metre hurdler of all time.
Amidzovski later won gold in the U-18 long jump, 6.21 metres and came fifth in the 100 metres final in 12.02sec.
Chelsy Wayne exceeded her open bronze performance the week before with a massive 51.02m throw in the U-18 discus final.
Harry Keats continued his good middle distance form with a bronze in the U-14 400 metre final - 56.79s and silver U-14 800 metres final.
New sprint sensation Michael Melfi staggered under the weight of gold with a win in the U-13 100 metres in 12.51sec. He then blotted out all opposition in the 200 metres with a 25.99sec run and then helped the NSW 4 X 100 metres relay team to win gold in 47.22sec.
Tayissa Buchanan won bronze in the U-18 800m final.
Maiya Hewitt won double silver in the U-15 long jump final - 5.44 metres and the triple jump final - 11.46 metres.
Then in the 200 metres prelims: ninth - 25.94s and the 200 metres hurdles final: seventh - 29.84s
Maddison McWilliams was so close to medaling with a sixth ' 27.05s in the U-13 200 metres and a fourth in the 400 metres, 60.86sec.
Ben Pittman, Bronze U-18 discus final - 48.79m, shot put final: 12th - 13.26 metres and the Decathlon: seventh -5220pts.
Charlize Colwell U-17 para ambulant 100 metres final: fifth - 15.50s, 200 metres final: sixth - 32.71s and the 400 metres final: third.
Naomi Gibson U-18 pole vault final: third - 3.25 metres. Emily Benefiel U-15 90 metres hurdles prelims: ninth - 13.96s. Chase Grant U-17 400 metres final: seventh - 50.11s 200 metres prelims - 23.14s.
Loen Sevastos U-18 400 metres prelims: 10th - 58.57s. Chelsea Nicol U-14 400 metres prelims - 800m Prelims: - 2'23.25s. William Willis, very close to placing in the U17 Discus Final: 5th - 43.65m and Hammer Throw Final: 4th - 43.41m.
Ruby Kerr U14 100m Prelims - 13.25s, 200m Prelims - 27.16s and the 400m Prelims - 1'00.56s.
Anthony Valenta U18 Pole Vault Final: 8th - 3.30m.
Joe Hinds U18 800m Prelims - 1'55.35s and the 1500m Timed Finals - 4'02.53.
Fred Hamblin had some unfortunate luck in the U16 400m so had no time. Better luck next time Fred.
Keegan Whitten U18 High Jump Final: 11th - 1.85m.
Liam Halloran U18 High Jump Final: 16th - 1.80m.
The St George Classic was held on Sat April 22 2013. Once again Em O'Sullivan enhanced her middle distance cred with a first in the Women 40-49 7.5km run 29min 12sec' which was 8 th over all ages Kaja
Wolter came 13 th in a very competitive U16 group in the 5km run in 20.42sec and Thomas Schambron came 5 th in the men's 45-49 10km race in 49min 36sec.
On April 29 Athletics Wollongong will be presented with their NSW Country Club of the year award.
More information in out next article.
The Australian Little Athletics Championships were held in Melbourne from April 22 to 23.
The Championships only cover the U13 and U15 age categories. Two AW members were included in the NSW team. Harry Keats, once again brilliantly won the 800m in 2.03.31s, the 400m in 54.77s and was sixth in the 200m in 25.45s.
Mitchell O'Neill and a few of his squad ventured to Singapore to compete in their national championships. O'Neill clocked a 10.70sec in his 100m semi and finished 5 th in the final in 10.76sec.
He really shone in the 200m by running the fastest qualifying time of 21.26s and then wins the 200m final in 20.95s in a meet record time.
