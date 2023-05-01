Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour JFC backing Dos Santos sisters all the way following grand final victory

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 1 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour's own Dos Santos girls following Sydney FC's grand final triumph on Sunday. Picture - @gragrapix / Zenith SEM
Shellharbour's own Dos Santos girls following Sydney FC's grand final triumph on Sunday. Picture - @gragrapix / Zenith SEM

In amongst the crazy scenes post-match after the A-League Women's grand final were a couple of Shellharbour sisters who had just made their dreams come true.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.