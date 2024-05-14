Siblings sizzle for Wollongong City SLSC at successful Aussie championships

Family has been the secret to Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club's success since its inception.
This was especially evident at the recent Australian Surf Life Saving Championships on the Sunshine Coast when the family-orientated club excelled to win nine medals on the back of fine performances from three sets of Wollongong City SLSC siblings.
Wollongong sent one of its biggest ever representative teams to "The Aussies" which ran from April 13-21 and saw over 8000 competitors across Australia embark on the beaches of Alexandra Headland, Maroochydore, Mooloolaba and Coolum, Surf Life Saving Clubs.
Wollongong's team of 46 athletes contested in water and beach events across the Youth, Masters and Open carnivals, testing their "rescue ready" skills in a competitive individual and team environment.
The club's efforts on the beach saw the majority of athletes make quarters, semis and finals with Wollongong's all-conquering U15 Beach Relay team of Isabella Evans, Shye Beveridge, Oasis Huender and Zoe Hope winning a gold medal.
Isabella Evans also excelled to finish in second-place in the U15 sprint, while her sister Kiah Evans placded third in the U13 sprint.
The Stepanovski brothers also medalled, with the younger Darcy finishing third in the U13 Ironman, while his older sibling Milton also placed third in his 2km Beach Run.
Wollongong's other siblings, Meg and Shannon Fox joined Kate Jennett, Renee Campbell and Morgan Clarke to secure a third place result in the female 5 person RnR.
in other notable performances from Wollongong City athletes, Stuart MacKay came third in the 45-49 surf race and partnered with Louis Whant for a third-place result in the 45-49 Board Rescue.
Mackay and Whant then joined Trent Lawrence to secure a third-place finish in the 130 swim team.
Kiah and Isabella Evans joined Wollongong City SLSC about five years ago when their family moved to the area from Pambula on the NSW South Coast.
"I love the club, it's such a supportive club. Training is fantastic and our coaches are always helpful. It's a great environment to be in," Isabella said.
Her sister Kiah added she also loved the club and competing alongside her sibling Isabella.
"She has already achieved so much. I look up her and I want to be like her," Kiah said of her sister.
The Stepanovski brothers were also glad to be part of the club.
"It's a unique community and to be around people who enjoy being in the ocean and on the beach all day is something special," Milton said.
