Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Siblings sizzle for Wollongong City SLSC at successful Aussie championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 14 2024 - 11:35am, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club members Kiah and Isabella Evans alongside Milton and Darcy Stepanovski. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club members Kiah and Isabella Evans alongside Milton and Darcy Stepanovski. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Family has been the secret to Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club's success since its inception.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Siblings sizzle for Wollongong City SLSC at successful Aussie championships
Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club members Kiah and Isabella Evans alongside Milton and Darcy Stepanovski. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Three sets of siblings dominated for the family-orientated club
Agron Latifi
No comments
The teams and players excelling in the rain-interrupted Group Seven comp
Warilla Lake South Gorillas and Stingrays of Shellharbour played out a 16-all draw in round five at Cec Glenholmes Oval. Picture by Sylvia Liber
It's an Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles star on top at the moment
Agron Latifi
No comments
Stingrays star Danika Matos preparing for biggest ever test against Arsenal
Illawarra Stingrays star Danika Matos is preparing to face Caitlin Foord's Arsenal in Melbourne later this month for the A-League Women's All Stars team. Picture - Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
The Stingrays defender was picked for the ALW All Stars.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.