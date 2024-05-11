Bellambi teenage golf prodigy to represent Australia at World Cup in Japan

The Illawarra has produced its fair share of talented golfers who have gone on to enjoy national and international success.
Travis Smyth is living it up on the LIV Golf Tour, while the likes of Jordan Zunic and Lincoln Tighe continue to do good things in Australia.
Neither of these fine golfers or any from the Illawarra for that matter, had ever won the Australian Junior Amateur Championships.
That was until rising Bellambi golfing prodigy Sam Cascio claimed the biggest title of his young golfing career at last month's Australian Junior Amateur Championships in Perth.
In doing so the 16-year-old joins the likes of Cameron Smith, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Stuart Appleby and Robert Allenby on the honour roll.
More importantly Cascio now gets to tee it up alongside some of the greats of Australian golf with a spot in the Australian Open at the end of the year now assured.
The breakthrough win has also secured the Corrimal High School student a spot on Australia's team to compete at this year's Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.
First held in 1992, the tournament has featured many future stars, including Cameron Smith, Rose Zhang, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.
Although Australia has only one win in the championship - the 2012 Boy's event - they have often featured on the podium.
Runner-up to Cascio at the Junior, Kayun Mudadana of NSW Golf Club has also been picked on the team, with Queenslander Chase Oberle rounding out the 2024 boys team.
After finishing school on Friday, Cascio spoke to the Mercury about a range of issues, from creating history with his recent win to heading overseas to represent Australia at the Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.
"It's been a great few weeks. I'm heaps excited," he said.
"Winning means so much to me, especially after all the tournaments I've been playing in, I finally went and won obviously the biggest Australian Junior tournament. It's a great feeling, especially as it gets me into an international tournament.
"It's my first international tournament as well, I'm so excited.
"It's amazing to be on the trophy with Cam Smith and all those other great players who have won the tournament.
"Winning that tournament is definitely a boost for my career but more importantly it has boosted my confidence."
How it all started:
While Cascio plays out of The Australian Golf Club, it's Wollongong Golf Club where he honed his skills.
It's also at Wollongong where a young Cascio watched and picked up tips from watching his father Travis playing golf.
"I used to watch my dad, who played lot back then," he said.
"I started at probably the age of eight, I'd say, just hitting balls with him at my local club every now and then and then I started playing a few nine-hole tournaments when I was probably 10.
"I just started liking it a lot more and started taking it a lot more seriously. And then obviously now I'm playing bigger tournaments and really enjoying it."
Ongoing challenges and game improvements:
Cascio said he enjoyed working hard on all facets of his game, especially the mental side of golf.
"I used to get angry in the past when I was playing golf and hitting bad shots but I've sort of got over that now, which has helped my game a lot, but I've still got a long way to go with my mental game for sure," he said.
"But it's something I enjoy working on and get help from a sports psychologist and my coach.
"I've found this has helped my overall game, which is what it's all about.
"I probably practise for about 20 hours a week.
"I think my putting has gotten a lot better, particularly over the last six months. It's definitely improved my game and helped me win the Aussie Juniors.
"In the last five holes [in Perth] I'd never felt it before but I was so nervous, sort of at the point of vomiting, so when I got it done, it was such a great feeling.
"Even with the three-shot lead I had coming down the last hole, it wasn't finished until I got that putt in the hole.
"It's just a great feeling."
Looking ahead to Japan:
"I don't really like setting goals for myself because if I don't achieve them, then I'm disappointed. I just like to play really well and just have fun and enjoy the experience," Cascio said.
"Being part of an Australian team gives a bit of added pressure but it's definitely really exciting to be in that position to be able to do that and represent Australia."
