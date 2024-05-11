Illawarra Mercurysport
Bellambi teenage golf prodigy to represent Australia at World Cup in Japan

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 11 2024 - 2:05pm
Australian Junior Amateur Championship winner Sam Cascio has been selected to represent Australia at this year's Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan. Picture by Dave Tease
Australian Junior Amateur Championship winner Sam Cascio has been selected to represent Australia at this year's Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan. Picture by Dave Tease

The Illawarra has produced its fair share of talented golfers who have gone on to enjoy national and international success.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

