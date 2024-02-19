Illawarra teen golfers picked to represent NSW at a national event

Young Austinmer golf prodigy Lara Thomsen has been selected to represent the NSW junior state team for the third time.
Fellow Illawarra golfer Samuel Cascio has also made the NSW team.
Thomsen, who plays out of The Australian Golf Club, is part of the girls team which is set to proudly represent New South Wales (NSW) at the upcoming Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches in Perth this April.
The 15-year-old will join Rachel Lee (Avondale), Sophie Eppelstun (Catalina), Camilla Kim (The Australian) and Amy Squires (Concord) in the NSW Girls Team.
It is the third selection in the NSW junior state team for Lee and Thomsen, while Eppelstun earns her second nod.
Amy Squires and Camilla Kim are the team debutants. Both performed exceptionally well during the summer selection phase.
In the NSW Boys Team, Toby Farrar of the Australian Golf Club returns for a second consecutive series.
He will be joined by debutants Samuel Cascio (The Australian), Harry Gourlay (The Australian), Kayun Mudadana (NSW GC), and Vidur Subramaniam (Ryde-Parramatta).
Last March Cascio beat 135 other golfer to win the 2023 ALLOTRAC Russell Vale Open.
The 15-year-old representing Wollongong /Bonnie Doon Golf Clubs needed a five-hole playoff to secure victory on March 18.
Tahnia Ravnjak Stalker and Heath Canning will manage the NSW teams.
The junior interstate teams' matches will take place at the Royal Fremantle Golf Club from April 15 to 18, with teams vying for three trophies: Boys, Girls, and the overall team Championship.
Golf NSW high-performance manager Khan Pullen expressed his excitement in unveiling the teams.
"Each athlete chosen has demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, truly earning the opportunity to showcase their talent while representing their respective NSW and ACT teams," he said.
The Junior Interstate Teams Matches will follow the Australian Junior Amateur Championships slated to be held this year at Gosnells Golf Club in Western Australia from April 9 to 12.
The Australian Boys' and Girls' Amateur are played over 72 holes stroke play with a cut after 54 holes.
The 2024 champions will likely receive exemptions into the respective men's and women's Australian Opens.
