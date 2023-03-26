Teenage golfer Sam Cascio has beaten 135 other golfer to win the 2023 ALLOTRAC Russell Vale Open.
The 15-year-old representing Wollongong /Bonnie Doon Golf Clubs needed a five-hole playoff to secure victory on March 18.
Hot steamy conditions did not deter the 136 players from 15 visiting golf clubs throughout NSW and one player from Rosanna Golf Club in Victoria, enjoying the challenge of the 18-hole beautifully prepared golf course.
The event was held as part of the Golf NSW Illawarra Open Series and, for the first time in the Illawarra, was open to both male and female golfers.
The title had to be decided by a five-hole playoff, with Sam Cascio defeating Dylan Humphries from The Grange Golf Club.
Both players finished their rounds with 2 under 57, closely followed by Russell Vale's Jarrod Egbers and visiting member Nigel Gourlay from the Mollymook Golf Club, both with 63.
Nett winners were "A Grade" Peter Lewis 59, "B Grade" Samuel Dwyer 57, and "C Grade" Susy Middleton 57. Charlotte Brownlow was best junior with a 61.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
