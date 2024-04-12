Wollongong golfer creates history with Australia Junior Championships win

Sam Cascio has become the first Wollongong golfer to win the Australian Junior Championship.
In doing so the 16-year-old from Corrimal joins the likes of Cameron Smith, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Stuart Appleby and Robert Allenby on the honour roll.
More importantly Cascio now gets to tee it up alongside some of the greats of Australian golf with a spot in the Australian Open at the end of the year now assured.
He earned this right after claiming the Australian Junior Championship with a commanding four shot win at Gosnells Golf Club in Perth.
Cascio was tied for the lead entering the final round, but ran away with the revered championship with a final round 64.
Cascio had to set the tone early and he did just that, producing the equal low round of the week, with his six-under 64 ensuring The Australian Golf Club representative's name would be engraved alongside the likes of major winners Ripper GC's Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Jason Day, and recent two time winner and fellow NSW Blue Jeffrey Guan on the trophy.
Cascio's NSW Junior State team mate Kayan Mududan finished in second place.
A few groups ahead of Cascio, Mudadana also fired a final round six-under 64 to set the clubhouse lead at five-under.
Cascio however delivered when he needed most.
"I'm still shaking, I'm just so glad all the hard work paid off," he said.
"I woke up at like six this morning, I felt like I had to vomit. I was pretty nervous.
"I just putted really good. I was just trying to stay calm and play like I always do, but yeah everything came together."
In the Girls, 2023 NSW Amateur Champion, Queenslander Shyla Singh prevailed by three shots, with Sophie Eppelstun finishing strongly with a final round 69 to tie for 6th.
Cascio and Austinmer golfer Lara Thompsen are representing NSW in the state matchplay series this weekend.
