Kiama's Lucy Darragh has produced a standout performance to take out the U-14 girls title at the Rip Curl GromSearch National Qualifier, held in Merewether on Sunday.
It was perfect conditions on the final day of the Newcastle series which was held from 29 September to 2 October. Darragh's title was never in doubt following her impressive showing.
The win will give Darragh confidence going into the national final in Melbourne early next year, where she will be hoping to go one better from her second placed finish in this year's nationals.
The win marks a successful end to the year for Darragh, who took out the U-14 state titles in July in Maroubra.
The Gromsearch Series runs in more than 10 countries and sees over 3 000 competitors compete globally.
The competition attempts to unearth the next big surfing superstars and features U-12, U-14 and U-16 divisions in both male and female divisions.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
