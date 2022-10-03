Illawarra Mercury
Kiama's Lucy Darragh claims U-14 title at Rip Curl GromSearch National Qualifier

Updated October 3 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:30pm
Lucy Darragh was on top of the world after claiming the U-14 girls title. Picture by Patrick Bond

Kiama's Lucy Darragh has produced a standout performance to take out the U-14 girls title at the Rip Curl GromSearch National Qualifier, held in Merewether on Sunday.

