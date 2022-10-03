Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Davis eager to re-ignite Test career as Tonegato cops Jillaroos snub

Mitch Jennings
Jordan Warren
By Mitch Jennings, and Jordan Warren
Updated October 3 2022 - 7:13am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons NRLW player Keeley Davis. Picture by Anna Warr

When she debuted for the Jillaroos in Wollongong in 2019, Dragons star Keeley Davis had no idea she'd be waiting three years for her second taste of Test footy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.