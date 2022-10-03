Davis eager to re-ignite Test career as Tonegato cops Jillaroos snub

When she debuted for the Jillaroos in Wollongong in 2019, Dragons star Keeley Davis had no idea she'd be waiting three years for her second taste of Test footy.
It will be the case when she lands in the UK with the Jillaroos for this year's World Cup having been named in Brad Donald's squad for Australia's defence of the world crown.
Still a youngster at just 22, a World Cup is virtually all the Corrimal product has left to experience having featured in every NRLW outing in the Dragons history and claimed the State of Origin Shield with NSW this year.
"No definitely not," Davis said when asked if she ever thought she'd have to wait this long for a second Test appearance.
"Nobody was really expecting COVID-19 to happen and then last year we were still expecting the World Cup to go ahead. It was pretty late that decision was made that it wasn't going to go ahead [in 2021].
"It's something I've definitely had marked in my calendar as something to look forward to and achieve so to get there now makes me proud. Obviously it's been a good few years since there has been any International games so it's been a long time so I am extremely excited."
While she was considered a walk-up start in the eyes of many, Davis never took selection for granted.
"To be honest I feel like I didn't have the best season in the NRLW," she admitted.
"I wasn't happy with how I played. I think probably more my versatility helped me get into the Jillaroos and probably how I've played in the past. Hopefully I will be able to perform like I know I can in the Jillaroos."
Davis will be joined in the team with fellow Dragons teammates Kezie Apps - one of three co-captains alongside Ali Brigginshaw and Sammy Bremner - Holli Wheeler and Taliah Fuimaono.
The latter proved a selection bolter for Australian coach Brad Donald given the versatility she displayed in shifting through the halves, centres and as a middle forward for the Dragons.
In what was undoubtedly the biggest selection snub, Dragons star fullback Emma Tonegato missed selection despite having been Dally M Medalist in March before starring for NSW in a State of Origin victory.
It prompted Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward to suggest earlier this season anyone who doesn't feel Tonegato is the best fullback in the game "doesn't know rugby league."
Newcastle sensation Jesse Southwell was the other notable omission, but Donald said leaving Tonegato out was the toughest call.
"That was probably the hardest decision for us to make and shows the quality of the women's game when someone like Emma Tonegato misses out," Donald said.
Rachael Pearson was also overlooked despite steering NSW to victory in this year's State of Origin clash.
On the Kangaroos front, Dragons halfback Ben Hunt was rewarded for his sensational NRL campaign, which saw him finish third in the Dally M standings.
Both he and the Dragons will be hoping to ensure he doesn't head overseas with his future in Wollongong still up in the air, with the parties reportedly nearing agreement on two-year extension worth a mooted $900,000 a season.
It would extend Hunt's time at the Dragons to the end of 2025, taking him past his 35th birthday, and will have a major flow-on effect on the rest of the Dragons cap, chiefly the future of rising star Jayden Sullivan.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
