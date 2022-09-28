Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ben Hunt denied Dally M Medal as Nicho Hynes polls history-making tally

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dally M Medal winners Nicho Hynes and Raecene McGregor. Picture: Getty Images

Dragons skipper Ben Hunt has fallen short of the game's top individual honour, with Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes romping home to claim the Dally M Medal on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.