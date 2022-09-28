Dragons skipper Ben Hunt has fallen short of the game's top individual honour, with Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes romping home to claim the Dally M Medal on Wednesday night.
Hunt was the favourite for many after leading the race through 12 rounds when voting went behind closed doors, but polled only 13 more points over the remainder of the season.
Hynes was three points adrift of Hunt through 12 rounds but polled a whopping 22 more votes to finish with 38 points - the highest tally in the 43-year history of the award.
Hunt ultimately fell to third on the leaderboard behind Roosters skipper James Tedesco, with Hynes also claiming Halfback of the Year honours.
It capped a signature season for the 26-year-old who departed Melbourne to become the marquee man at the Sharks and also picked up the Provan-Summons Medal for his mental health advocacy.
It came just hours after Hunt rejected the Dragons latest offer as he and the club continue to try and reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to November 1.
It was the preference for both parties that a deal would be finalised before Hunt heads to the UK as part of Mal Meninga's Kangaroos squad.
The club has also, in the last week, rejected young gun Tyrell Sloan's formal request for a release from his contract as the Dolphins loom as a possible destination for the Dapto product.
Hunt's decision will also have ramifications for the future of another young gun in Jayden Sullivan, who's in the Bulldogs sights and is tipped to ask for a release should the club extend Hunt until the end of 2025.
In other awards, Raecene McGregor claimed the women's Dally M for an outstanding campaign with the Roosters, while the Dragons' Teagan Berry (wing) and Keeley Davis (hooker) were named in the NRLW Team of the Year.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
