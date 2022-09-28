Be ready, go on every play.
Peter Wynn urged Parramatta players preparing for Sunday's NRL grand final to heed this advice made famous by his former triple-premiership winning Eels coach Jack Gibson.
Wynn played three years for Thirroul Butchers (1976-78) before joining the Eels in 1979 and playing for Parra until 1990, where he won four premierships, including the club's last grand final success in 1986.
The 1985 Dally M second rower of the year was hopeful the current crop of Eels would seize the day and beat Penrith in the decider to end Parramatta's 36-year premiership drought.
Wynn though urged Eels players to not play the game before kick-off.
"When I came off the bench in 1986, I knew what my job was - to be ready to go on every play," he said.
"These weren't my words, be ready, go on every play, were the words of Jack Gibson.
"They made sense to me and watching last year's grand final highlighted how important the phrase was.
"I remember when for the Rabbitohs Cameron Murray made that break, he only needed someone on the inside or the outside to score under the posts, but no one was supporting him.
"In our day with Jack Gibson and even John Monie, players were constantly told not to wait for the set play to unfold, just be ready to go on every play."
Wynn, who played four State of Origin games for NSW and three Test matches for Australia, said getting the opportunity to win a grand final could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for many players.
"Who would have thought that it has been 36 years since Parramatta won their last competition. It really seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.
"I really hope the current crop of players get to experience what it is like when that full-time whistle goes.
"As an individual it is so hard to explain the joy and excitement and satisfaction that you have. It is like being in another world for a split second.
"I just hope the current crop of players at the Eels get the opportunity on Sunday to experience what we experienced back in the 80s."
I just hope the current crop of players at the Eels get the opportunity on Sunday to experience what we experienced back in the 80s.- Peter Wynn
That electric Eels team of the 1980s was stacked with talent, especially its backline, which featured household names such as Peter Sterling, Brett Kenny, Mick Cronin, Steve Ella and Eric Grothe.
Combined with a solid forward pack led by the tireless Ray Price, Parra won grand finals against Newtown (1981), Manly (1982-83) and Canterbury Bulldogs in 1986.
They fell just short of winning a fifth title in the 80s, losing the 1984 decider 6-4 to the Bulldogs.
Wynn expects another tight tussle against the Penrith Panthers on Sunday, but feels the Brad Arthur-coached Eels can prevail by sticking to what they did well in their last two victories against the Raiders and Cowboys.
"It is a two-horse race and they're in with a big chance," he said.
"They won their last couple of games against the Raiders and Cowboys on the back of a lot of off-loads, a lot of second-phase play, which has obviously put a question mark on the defensive line.
"If they can repeat that sort of performance, they're right in the game.
"The [players] just have to stay cool, calm, collected. Don't get caught up with the hype."
