Wollongong teen snowboarder excels at Junior Worlds in Georgia

A Wollongong teenager has confirmed her position as one of the top junior snowboard cross riders in the world.
Marci Davis-Cook returned home to Wollongong last week after representing Australia in the Snowboard Cross (SBX) Junior World Championships held in Gudauri, Georgia. The championships are open to athletes under the age of 20, and Marci was the youngest female Australian selected.
The 17-year-old made it through to the finals in both the individual and team events, placing 16th and 15th respectively - incredible results for her very first Junior Worlds.
"It was such a great experience. I loved every minute of it. I can't wait to do it again," Marci said.
"Representing Australia would not have been possible without the support of local businesses who sponsored me. They don't want to be named, but they know who they are and I really thank them.
"We're so lucky in Wollongong to have so many generous businesses and people, willing to help locals achieve their goals. I feel really privileged to be part of such a strong community."
Marci was introduced to skiing at the young age of two.
She credits the Illawarra Alpine Club for teaching her how to snowboard ski and cross country ski.
"I've been part of the club since I was two and I started skiing when I was two and I changed to snowboarding in 2015," Marci said.
"From that I went into interschools. Competing at interschools was really the start of it for me.
"I absolutely love the competition side of things.
"The adrenaline that comes with racing alongside three other riders through jumps and burns and crazy courses all racing each other to the finish line to try and be the first to cross it ....and it is completely filled with adrenaline and it's just you and the course and nothing else matters."
Nowadays Marci is a Future Stars athlete with the Illawarra Academy of Sport, and is also an Emerging Talent Program athlete with Snow Australia.
Her selection to the Australian Junior Worlds team followed a successful northern winter season which included a podium in Czech Republic, as well as winning through to the finals in multiple Europa Cup events.
Over the next few months Marci will balance studying Year 11 at The Illawarra Grammar School with dry-land training. This includes strength and conditioning in the gym, ballet at Dance World Wollongong, and hockey with Avondale Hockey Club.
Up next will be the domestic season including the Australian New Zealand Cup at Mt Hotham in August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.