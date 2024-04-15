TIGS pays tribute to former student killed in Bondi Junction stabbing

The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) says Bondi Junction stabbing victim Jade Young "touched the lives of many" as it paid tribute to its former student.
Ms Young was one of six people killed when 40-year-old Joel Cauchi attacked numerous people with a knife in the busy Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre on the afternoon of Saturday, April 13.
The 47-year-old was a successful architect who lived with her husband and two daughters in Sydney's Bellevue Hill, but she grew up in the Illawarra and attended TIGS before graduating in 1994.
In a statement, TIGS said it extended its "deepest condolences" to all those affected by Saturday's tragedy and was "especially saddened by the senseless loss" of Ms Young.
"Jade's presence touched the lives of many within the school community," the school said.
"She was an accomplished student who contributed much during her time at TIGS.
"Her loss is deeply felt.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jade's family and the class of 1994 as they navigate this unimaginable loss."
A school friend of Ms Young, who asked not to be identified, described her as "an amazing person... never knew anyone as kind as her".
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to support Ms Young's family in the wake of her death.
The five other victims have been identified as Ashlee Good, 38, an osteopath whose nine-month-old daughter was seriously injured in the attack; Faraz Tahir, 30, a refugee who arrived in Australia last year and was working as a security guard; Dawn Singleton, 25, who worked for clothing brand White Fox Boutique and was engaged to one of the police officers who responded on Saturday; Yixuan Cheng, 27, a university student from China who was also engaged to be married; and Pikria Darchia, 55, an artist from Georgia.
Ms Good's daughter Harriet was left in a critical condition after the attack but by Monday her condition had improved to serious.
Flags have been flown at half-mast across Australia on Monday in memory of those who lost their lives and among the organisations doing so are Illawarra councils.
The NSW government has also set up an online condolence book where members of the public can express their sorrow.
A floral tribute to the victims outside Westfield Bondi Junction, which remains closed, continues to grow as members of the public place bouquets and individual flowers to remember the victims.
A permanent tribute is being considered.
