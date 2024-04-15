TIGS pays tribute to former student killed in Bondi Junction stabbing

The five other victims have been identified as Ashlee Good, 38, an osteopath whose nine-month-old daughter was seriously injured in the attack; Faraz Tahir, 30, a refugee who arrived in Australia last year and was working as a security guard; Dawn Singleton, 25, who worked for clothing brand White Fox Boutique and was engaged to one of the police officers who responded on Saturday; Yixuan Cheng, 27, a university student from China who was also engaged to be married; and Pikria Darchia, 55, an artist from Georgia.