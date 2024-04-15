Illawarra Mercury
TIGS pays tribute to former student killed in Bondi Junction stabbing

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 15 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 3:55pm
The Illawarra Grammar School, and right, former student Jade Young, who was murdered at Westfield Bondi Junction. File picture by Robert Peet, left, and picture supplied
The Illawarra Grammar School, and right, former student Jade Young, who was murdered at Westfield Bondi Junction. File picture by Robert Peet, left, and picture supplied

The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) says Bondi Junction stabbing victim Jade Young "touched the lives of many" as it paid tribute to its former student.

