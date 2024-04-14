'So kind': Bondi stabbing victim identified as Wollongong-raised Jade Young

The third identified victim of the frenzied Bondi stabbing attack which has devastated the nation is a successful architect who grew up in Wollongong.
Mother-of-two Jade Young was identified on Sunday afternoon as a victim of the tragic events at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday, April 13.
Young, aged 47 from Bellevue Hill, attended The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) and the University of NSW, before she became a prominent architect.
It's understood Bronte Surf Life Saving Club, where Ms Young was an active member, sent an email to members informing them of her death.
In a post on social media, the club said a planned event on Sunday, April 14, was cancelled and encouraged members to seek support.
"We are here to support the community, and our heartfelt condolences go out to everyone affected," the post read.
One of Ms Young's old school friends, who lives in the Illawarra and has asked not to be named, described her as "an amazing person ... never knew anyone as kind as her".
"She made an impression on everyone she met," the woman said.
Tributes have begun to flow on social media, with one friend writing: "This world is too cruel. Our mother's group community is saddened by the news and we miss you dearly."
"Rest in peace beautiful friend," the post read.
Another woman expressed shock at seeing her friend's picture in news broadcasts about the stabbing attack.
"Omg, I'm just watching the devastating news, and was even more devastated to see your picture as one of the people who was so sadly taken," she wrote.
"My heart is broken for you and your family Jade. May you Rest in Peace."
Five others were killed in the stabbings, including mother Ashlee Good, Dawn Singleton (the daughter of ad mogul John Singleton), security guard Faraz Ahmed Tahir, and two unidentified women.
The attacker, Queensland man Joel Cauchi, was shot dead by NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott after he lunged at her with his knife.
A Corrimal grandmother named Kelly, who did not want to be identified by her last name, was shaken when she recalled what she saw at the shopping centre to the Mercury on Sunday morning.
"It was very, very traumatising ... It was just an absolute nightmare. I thought I was going to die," she said through tears.
"I can't get that really bad stuff out of my head, it just keeps playing over and over."
If you or anyone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
