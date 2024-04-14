Illawarra Mercury
'Absolute nightmare': Corrimal grandmother witnessed Bondi stabbing attack

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 14 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 11:16am
40-year-old Queensland man Joel Cauchi has been named by police as the man who attacked shoppers at Westfield Bondi Junction. Pictures from AAP, Facebook
A Corrimal grandmother was one of the panicked shoppers that bunkered down for hours at Westfield Bondi Junction while an armed man went on a stabbing rampage, killing six people and injuring at least a dozen more.

