The new man to lead the Illawarra Academy of Sport has been announced.
Former MacArthur Football Association general manager Salvatore Carmusciano (Salv) will start as the new Chief Executive Officer of the IAS on Thursday, September 7.
His appointment comes after the IAS Board undertook an extensive recruitment process to replace its former long-standing CEO John Armstrong.
Acting IAS CEO Sharon Wingate welcomed the appointment of Carmusciano, stating his extensive experience in managing sports associations and fostering strong relationships with stakeholders will be invaluable as the academy continues to support the growth and success of its talented athletes.
"His vision for maximising athlete potential, promoting inclusivity, and enhancing the academy's reputation also aligns seamlessly with our mission and values," Wingate said.
Carmusciano started his career at AFL powerhouse the Melbourne Football Club in 2004 before taking up a football (soccer) role in 2006 to oversee the expansion of the junior development program in Victoria.
In 2013 he was head-hunted by Football Federation Australia (FFA) to lead the development of the MiniRoos program which is now the largest junior program in Australia with over 230,000 participants annually and a net worth over $8m annually to the business.
In 2015 Carmusciano was promoted to the general manager of community football and was responsible for key stakeholder relationships including member federations, governments and professional clubs.
Carmusciano recently ended his five-year role as MacArthur Football Association general manager.
He will attend the IAS's annual presentation evening at the Fraternity Club on Friday, September 8.
IAS will announce among other things the 2023 recipient of the prestigious DRB Group Tobin Family Athlete of the Year award.
