A 'trip of a lifetime' to the Rugby World Cup in France awaits a touring rugby side made up of blokes who used to play the 15-a-side game together for the University of Wollongong Mallee Bulls.
Since forming five years ago the Ibis rugby 10's team has raised money for charity through involvement in rugby tournaments across regional towns like Kiama, Bathurst, Orange and Mudgee.
The club has had a particular focus on raising money for people who have suffered spinal injuries playing sport, through the Nick Tooth Foundation.
Next week about 30 players will travel to France for the Rugby World Cup, where the group will play matches against two local sides as well as watch two World Cup matches, Australia v Georgia and Chile v Samoa.
Exclusive World Tour Ibis team member Lachlan Conyers said the upcoming tour of France was without doubt the biggest and best the touring group has undertaken.
Canberra-based solicitor Conyers grew up in Bathurst but studied at UOW for seven years from 2015. It was in Wollongong he said that a "bunch of central west lads" met and played rugby.
"We're basically a touring rugby side made up from a bunch of blokes who used to play rugby together in Wollongong," Conyers said.
"We are all connected through our love of rugby while we were in Wollongong at uni.
"Over the years obviously a lot of boys have moved away for work. The tours are a good way to keep in contact with one another and catch up and make sure that we don't let those relationships we formed over all those years playing rugby lapse."
Conyers said while all rugby tours had been mainly in the central west of NSW, the group was looking forward to its biggest and best tour to date.
"It's exciting. We've never done something this big. It's taken a lot of organising but we can't wait to head over to France."
The group will head overseas on September 7.
The Exclusive World Tour Ibis team will play against Lille Rugby Club Iris 1924 on September 11 in Lille and the Association Rugbystique du Palais on September 17 in Toulouse.
During their 15-day trip the group will also watch two World Cup rugby games.
"I think enjoying each others company is one of the best parts about our footy club. There's such a great atmosphere on and off the field," Conyers said.
"We're mostly just a bunch of Central West lads that all moved to Wollongong for study. We've all just sort of stuck together and the team is what keeps us in contact.
"Obviously, rugby is what we all love and that's what brought us all together, but it's just a great group of people and a really exciting time off the field.
"We go out there and have a bit of fun on the field and then afterwards we go get the treats there as well."
