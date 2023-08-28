Young Shellharbour football star Indiana Dos Santos will get the chance to show off her skills on the national stage after she gained selection into the latest Junior Matildas camp.
The Sydney FC player will join 30 of the nation's most talented footballers in Sydney in preparation for the upcoming Round two AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Indonesia qualifiers.
The Junior Matildas scored 14 goals while conceding none against both Chinese Taipei (3-0) and Mongolia (11-0), as they finished atop of their group to secure a place in the second round.
The side will now face Bangladesh, Vietnam and the Philippines in round two being contested in Vietnam from September 16 to 24. The winners and runners-up of each group will qualify for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Indonesia, set to be held from April 7 to 20, 2024.
"In addition, we see the inclusion of some players who've had a previous taste of camp life, have gone away and worked really hard at aspects of their game and we're really excited to see them come back in and push for final selection."
