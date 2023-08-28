Illawarra Mercury
Another feather in the cap for Indiana Dos Santos with Matildas camp selection

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 28 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Indiana Dos Santos after winning the A-League Women's grand final with Sydney FC. Picture by David Gray/AAP Photos
Young Shellharbour football star Indiana Dos Santos will get the chance to show off her skills on the national stage after she gained selection into the latest Junior Matildas camp.

