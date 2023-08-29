It was pure elation when Kiama Quarriers defeated a previously unbeaten Thirroul in the women's over 30 division one grand final at Kembla Grange.
A second half goal from Louisa Glyde confirmed the result for the Quarriers over the league champions.
Quarriers captain Nerissa Peterson said to win the grand final was a massive achievement for the club.
"It meant a lot. We have a mix of new players, experienced players, players who haven't played for 25 years and to all come together to win was amazing," she said.
"We also make sure team bonding events occur to make the team really connected. We really get along so well. There is a lot of off season events planned," she said.
Peterson added that to beat the previously unbeaten Thirroul meant a great deal.
"It was the best. They beat us 1-0 first game, scoring in the 88th minute which was devastating," she said.
"We all love playing the game."
