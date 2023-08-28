They didn't make it easy for themselves but Woonona will not care after beating University for a spot in the Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final via the most dramatic of circumstances.
The match went the distance with extra-time and penalties needed to decide who would face Shellharbour - who beat Albion Park - in the decider.
The results in the semi-finals marked a real changing of the guard moment for women's football in the region. For years Albion Park and University have been the benchmark, but in 2023 it will be either Woonona or Shellharbour crowned grand final winners.
In the 81st minute it looked as though UOW would break the hearts of the league champions with a goal from Rhianna Brown. But an exit in the semi-finals was not on the agenda for the Sharks and Kyah Humphrey equalised in stoppage time.
And so the match went into extra time and they could not be separated, meaning penalties had to decide who would play in the final. In the end, it was Woonona who won 5-4.
They will face Shellharbour after they beat APWE 3-1 in their semi thanks to goals from Ariana Fleming, Katelyn Leadbeatter and an Eagles' own goal.
A time and venue for the decider is still to be confirmed by Football South Coast.
