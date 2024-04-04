How this Thirroul teen snowboarding sensation plans on conquering the sport

Snowboarding is no more than a niche sport in Australia but a Thirroul teenager is on a mission to lift its profile and his own.
Charlie Tanner is already more than making a name for himself in the mountain sport. So much so that the just turned 17-year-old is considered one of the country's rising snowboarding stars.
Charlie has already travelled to Europe to hone his craft and plans to head back to places such as Italy and Austria next year to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional snowboarder.
Growing up in Stanwell Park and now living in the leafy, coastal village that is Thirroul, taking up snowboarding wasn't initially front of mind for Charlie.
But that all changed when he and two of his mates from Stanwell Park Primary School got invited to compete in an inter-schools snowboarding program in Perisher.
Charlie took to the sport almost instantly and before too long was winning pretty much all competitions he entered.
This continued when he competed as part of the Bulli High School team all the way up until he left school.
"It all started in primary school. I loved the sport instantly. It was so much fun. Winning events helped also," Charlie told the Mercury.
This passion for the sport grew in recent years as Charlie enjoyed terrific achievements which rapidly ascended him through the ranks of the snowboarding world.
"Charlie's journey is a testament to his dedication, beginning with rigorous training under the guidance of coach Ryan Tiene at Turn & Burn Mountain Academy Thredbo," his mother Vicki Tanner said.
Some of Charlie's standout achievements include winning the 2022 and 2023 Snow Australia Interschools National Champion in both Snowboard Cross (SBX) and Giant Slalom (GS).
To showcase his versatility and dominance in the sport Charlie has also participated in elite training programs across the globe, including the National Sports Training Centre (NSTC), Thredbo Mountain Academy, and sessions in New Zealand, Austria and Canada.
This year is a pivotal year with Charlie embarking on an intensive eight-week Turn & Burn development program in Europe, aiming to refine his skills further and tackle new challenges.
Supported by sponsors such as Boost Mobile, Electric Eyewear and Rad Gloves, Charlie is not only chasing his dreams but also bringing them to life with each competition and training session.
"It's important now for me to spend as much time as I can in the snow. Australian seasons are so short so that means it's imperative I go overseas. I'm gonna spend most of the season over in Europe next year in the northern hemisphere training with a coach and a camera crew and all that to create content for my sponsors," Charlie said.
Tanner said while her son had a great name in Australia it was difficult to achieve great things in snowboarding in this country.
Mia Rennie is a case in point. At just 16, Mia became Australia's youngest female skier to compete at a Freeski World Cup.
She has since though had to head back to Europe and competes for Great Britain, the county where mother was born.
"It's just more difficult here but Charlie is looking to break boundaries and set new benchmarks. But to do so he needs to head overseas," Tanner said.
"I mean Charlie was only 15 years old when he went to Italy with the Turn & Burn crew. He's just got a natural ability, he's always just had the talent and has been able from a young age to achieve anything he put his mind to.
"Now it's just about maximising his opportunities, whether they be competing or in the various ambassador roles he has for his sponsors."
Charlie said he had and would continue to do whatever was needed to become a professional snowboarder.
"That's all that matters to me. I'm grateful to my parents for all their help financially and just supporting me in every way to chase my dream," he said.
"I'm also doing a level one snowboarding coaching certificate this year so I can have all the necessary credentials to set me up for a career in snowboarding in Europe or New Zealand or even Australia."
