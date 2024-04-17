She's a national champion, now Delta Amidzovski has her sights on the worlds

Delta Amidzovski doesn't have to look far for inspiration after becoming a national champion in her age group on the way to qualifying for the worlds in Peru later this year.
The 17-year-old superstar out of Athletics Wollongong recently claimed both the hurdles and the long jump at the Australian Championships in Adelaide.
The Corpus Christi high school student secured double national championship status in the U20 hurdles with a blistering 13.31 seconds, which was a championships record and a personal best.
The 17-year-old only then went on to complete another PB, this time in the U20 long jump with a height of 6.36 metres.
Once quiet whispers of Amidzovski's potential have consistently grown louder and transformed into a real expectation that she has the assets to become one of Australia's future greats.
Comparisons to notable Illawarra superstars such as Jessica Hull or even swimmer Emma McKeon doesn't phase Amidzovski in the slightest.
"I think I'm definitely on the pathway there and I think having these role models (Hull and McKeon) from the Illawarra definitely shows that you can come from anywhere and produce such great results," Amidzovski said.
"I definitely look up to them and inspire to achieve what they've achieved. But at the moment, I think I'm definitely on the right path to get as successful as they are."
After her performances in South Australia, Amidzovski has come back to reality as she prepares to tackle year 12.
Whilst she is about to enter her off-season, Amidzovski said she was chomping at the bit to get to South America for the World Championships.
"With the domestic season over in Australia, most of the older athletes will go compete overseas leading into the Olympics," she said.
"I'm still in school so I won't be going anywhere anytime soon. So I'll be waiting until Peru. But now I'll just into the off-season in my training, meaning more load, more reps, and building on my strength and then the few weeks leading out till Peru in August, I'll definitely cut back my training and focus on my speed.
"Two years ago I completed at the worlds and hit the first two hurdles, so I didn't advance to the semis or the finals. Leading into Peru, I would obviously like to go further than the heats. I think my goal is the finals and hopefully long jump top eight as well."
