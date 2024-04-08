What Albion Park's Jessica Hull has to do to secure Paris Olympics' berth

When Albion Park runner Jessica Hull wakes up each morning her immediate thought is on Paris.
For the past 18 months everything the 27-year-old has done has been geared towards giving herself the best opportunity to represent Australia at the Paris Olympics.
This Saturday the Australian record-holder in the 3K can realise her dream of qualifying for the showpiece event by winning the nationals in Adelaide.
Hull, who spoke to the Mercury on Monday morning before flying out to the city of churches, said she was feeling better than ever and was looking forward to competing at the nationals which start on Thursday.
"I'm in a real good spot at the moment and really enjoying my running," she said.
"Everything I do when I wake up in the morning is with Paris in mind. It's coming a lot quicker than you feel like it will, but I feel like I'm in such a good spot that I'm not against time, I'm counting down the days to get my chance.
"But I've got to get on the team this week in Adelaide, that's the first step.
"The simplest way to guarantee my spot in the team is to win this weekend, anything else and you leave it up to the discretion of selectors.
"So my plan is to go down there and give myself the best chance to win and then hopefully seal my selection.
"By doing this I can then start planning towards heading overseas in about a month's time to do all my lead-in races and good training blocks."
In the meantime Hull is concentrating on doing the things which have helped her produce "career best" form of late.
Late last month she reigned supreme to win the Australian star-studded Sydney Track Classic 3000m championships.
The win came just six weeks after Hull created another piece of history when she recorded the sixth fastest time in history in the 3000m short track event at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour in Boston with a time of 8:24.93.
Hull blitzed the Australian and Oceania record in the process.
"there's no doubt about it, I'm in career best form," Hull conceded.
"Even some of the stuff I'm doing in training, I've never been able to go anywhere near those kinds of splits.
"I'm in a really, really good spot and I'm excited to just compete. Last year I was a 3.57 woman every time I raced internationally, and this year I want to be in those low 3.50s and I want to be there very consistently."
Hull enjoyed some downtime in Wollongong over the Easter break.
She said taking more breaks and relaxing a bit more had worked wonders for her in the past six months.
"Relaxing a little bit when it came to building my base has really made the world of difference," Hull said.
"In October, November and December I typically restart my training and I feel pressure to get going. Whereas this year I kind of just was like, 'I'm gonna let the fitness come to me' and it came back so quick that way, not just chasing it or overthinking it.
"Then suddenly I just found myself in a really good spot towards the start of December where I was like 'oh wow, I'm actually in pretty good shape'.
"I didn't really know what it meant though because I was training in new locations mainly in Newcastle. I didn't have any comparisons to last year, where it was work and train hard.......but when I went overseas and started racing in January I noticed how great shape I was in.
"My dad, who is my coach sort of knew I was in pretty good shape.
"He had told me he sort of thought I was in 8.25 minutes shape and then I ran 8.24 for a three k...........I didn't know if I fully believed him when he said I could run 8.25, I was just like, oh, yeah, that would be great."
