Jessica Hull breaks Australian record at World Indoor Tour in Boston

Albion Park's Jessica Hull has created another piece of history on her way to the Paris Olympics.
The 27-year-old recorded the sixth fastest time in history in the 3000m short track event at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Tour in Boston with a time of 8:24.93. Hull blitzed the Australian and Oceania record in the process.
In the end Hull out sprinted Elinor Purrier St. Pierre on the home stretch.
The event in Boston was a key pillar in Hull's preparation towards the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics in July.
The region's athletic superstar has been in fine form of late. Hull made history by smashing her Australian mile record in the Diamond League in Monaco in 2023 with a jaw-dropping time of 4:15.34 which saw her meet the qualifying time for the Paris Olympics in July and August next year. It was the eighth-fastest time recorded ever in a women's mile race.
Later in the year she finished fifth at the World Athletics Championships in Latvia. It was Hull's fourth successive top-10 effort at a major global competition in 2023.
Following the event in Boston, Hull will have plenty of more opportunities to improve her times even more before the Olympics.
"So I'll head over to that and hopefully run in the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in the first week of March and then come back here six weeks out from nationals and just really keep on doing everything I can do to perform well at nationals and hopefully lock that selection away," she told the Mercury in December.
"Then from there the Diamond League season begins. So it'll be an early start overseas again this year. Probably looking at late April departing Australia and then from there, May, June, July all just flies once you get overseas and you get among the energy of the European season. We'll be in Paris before we know it."
