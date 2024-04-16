Meet Delta Amidzovski and Chelsy Wayne, Illawarra's newest Australian champs

Make no mistake, Athletics Wollongong stars Delta Amidzovski and Chelsy Wayne are the Illawarra's next big things.
The pair recorded national wins respectively at the Australian Championships, Amidzovski in hurdles and long jump and Wayne in U20 women's discuss.
The duo did the region proud in Adelaide, with the worlds in Peru now on the horizon for the pair of them.
16-year-old Wayne threw one kilogram more than half a football field at 52.16 metres to win gold. Her winning throw was 1.34 metres further than second place.
"I was in pretty good form leading up to the event," Wayne said.
"I knew that it was going to be a difficult competition to win because there's quite a few girls all around the same level. I was pretty confident going into my swing as my technique is going pretty well at the moment.
"I was just out there to have fun and do my best."
The youngster said she was still struggling to comprehend the fact that she was a national champion.
"It's a crazy experience considering last year when I completed in the under 20s, I came sixth," she said.
"I wasn't really expecting it. I only turned 16 in December so I was one of the youngest ones going for the title. So I'm actually just really happy about it."
Wayne looks all but certain to be heading to Peru with her Australian Championships performance. In the lead up, she hopes to represent Australia at the Oceania Championships in Fiji.
Meanwhile Amidzovski is rapidly becoming a household name in athletics quarters nationally.
In Adelaide, she secured double national championship status in the U20 hurdles with a blistering 13.31 seconds, which was a championships record and a personal best.
The 17-year-old only then went on to complete the small feat of another PB, this time in the U20 long jump with a height of 6.36 metres.
A number of other Athletics Wollongong athletes performed admirably, but fell just shy of a podium finish, such as Tayissa Buchanan, who finished fourth in the U20 800 metre event.
The Australian Championships run until the end of this week (Friday, April 19).
