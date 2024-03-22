Illawarra's best surfers ready to ride region's first all-female surf event

Rogers and Pearl Peters were amongst some of the region's best young surfers who dropped by Woonona Beach on Friday to launch the Illawarra's first all-female surf event.
The inaugural Ocean Queen Classic will be hosted by Woonona Boardriders at Woonona Beach on May 5.
Contest director Kirby Mowbray said the Ocean Queen Classic will showcase the area's rich and rising female talent.
She added the invitation-only event had an open women's and a junior division, with Queens to be crowned by day's end.
Winners will also receive an epic prize purse, with $3000 going to the open women's champion.
Second, third and fourth-place finishers in both divisions will also receive cash prizes.
The event will also feature a heritage heat including Australian surfing icon and world champion Pam Burridge and local ex-world tour surfers Jenny Gill, Yvonne Turner, and Kim Wooldridge.
Turner, who is also a member of Woonona Boardriders and is co-contest director, said the event was a long-time coming.
"There's no real opportunities for female surfers now. We're just trying to level up now to what the men's opportunities are," she said.
"There were no real opportunities for females in the 1990s when I was surfing, that's why I only did three seasons on the tour, I couldn't afford to do more.
"'An event such as the OQC has been long overdue in our region. It will help to undo some past misdoings in our sport, it will financially support and showcase our best current elite surfers, and it will help inspire the next generation of female surfers.
"Our community will get to see the beauty of female surfing."
This view was shared by Mowbray, who added ''we're uniting the past, present and future of surfing into one great event."
Fellow Woonona Boardriders member Georgia Matts added she couldn't wait to see the best young female surfers in action.
"We wanted a female surf comp that highlighted how hard girls are ripping these days but was also about confidently being a woman in the water on female terms."
Up and coming Russell Vale surfer Pearl Peters was ecstatic at the opportunity to compete in the all-girls surf event.
"It's exciting. I can't wait to compete against some of the best girls in the junior division," she said.
The 16-year-old has been surfing since the age of four and started competing competitively four years ago.
"I've always loved the ocean and surfing," Pearl said.
"I also really enjoy competing in surf events and having something to work towards. I love setting goals for myself and working towards them and hopefully winning a few along the way.
"This event is something special. It's so cool to have an event just for females, that hardly happens.
"The fact that it's pretty much in my backyard is a bonus. I can't wait for it.
"It's going to be tough, there's some really good young surfers,
"I've been really impressed with the younger girls like Lucy Darragh and Lani from Werri Beach, they're crzy good for their age.
" I think everyone has got an equal chance of doing well. We just have to see what the ocean provides on the day.
"It should be a fun event."
This view was echoed by Shell Cove young gun Oceanna Rogers.
The 19-year-old has enjoyed a lot of success and recently made her first QS [World Surf League qualifying series] final.
"That was fantastic. Now I'm looking forward to doing well in this fantastic event," Oceanna said.
"It's so good to have an all-girls event here at Woonona. It should be a fun day and some awesome surfing as well.
"I'm going to compete in the Australia QS events later this year so hopefully I do well here There's a bit of prize money up for grabs which will help fund some of my comps later in the year."
