Illawarra surfer Oceanna Rogers has her eyes firmly set on national glory after securing a state victory on her home soil on Tuesday.
The Shell Cove teenager was in fine form during the State Junior Surfing Titles final at Sandon Point, mustering a total wave-score of 9.5 to win the under-18s girls category from Lucy Brown and Imojen Enfield. Fellow Surf Coast talent Holly Wishart finished fourth.
The result means Rogers has now claimed successive state wins, earning her an automatic spot to the Australian Junior Titles in Queensland in November.
"I'm pretty happy to go back-to-back. It was a very cold day and the waves were a lot bigger than what it had been for the comp, but it was really fun. I didn't really have much of a plan, I just went out there and tried to get the best waves that came through," Rogers said.
"It feels good to defend my title and I'm excited for what the rest of the year has to unfold. I'll be finishing school, and I'm mainly excited for more comps ahead. Nationals are the next big comp I'll be looking forward to. I've done nationals before, so hopefully I'll make another final at nationals."
Rogers' performance on Tuesday was praised by Surfing NSW judge Talina Wilson.
"Oceanna's wave was huge, a set wave from the back of the point, three major manoeuvres from the outside right through to the boat ramp where the judges couldn't even see her anymore," Wilson said. "She was a standout all event."
Around 200 male and female athletes from around NSW took part in this year's State Junior Surfing Titles. The finals were held on Tuesday, capping a week-long competition of surfing, with events held between Thirroul and Sandon Point.
The 2022 state competition has been split into two events; the junior titles for under-18s and under-16s for the event in the Illawarra, while the grommet titles for under-14s and under-12 will be held in Maroubra from this Friday to Monday.
While Rogers claimed the under-18s girls title, the boys equivalent competition was won by Dom Thomas.
The Newcastle teen brushed past world junior athlete Eden Hasson in his semi-final before posting a superb 9.9 opening wave score in the decider. Thomas finished with a total score of 15.33 to win from Harley Walters and Harry O'Brien.
In the under-16s boys, fellow Hunter athlete Felix Byrnes, 14, finished with a total score of 14.17 to seal the win from Sol Gruendling and South Coast's Ryan Conti.
Mila Brown was crowned the under-16s girls champion after mustering a total score of 13.97 to pip Illawarra's Shyla Short (13.67), while Kyla Renes finished third.
Short had held the lead for the majority of the final, before Brown edged ahead in the last five seconds to claim an impressive victory.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
