Shellharbour's Enchanted Forest to be delayed as rain makes site 'unsuitable'

With recent heavy rain and more predicted over the coming days, Shellharbour City Council and Laservision have postponed the start of The Enchanted Forest.
It will now begin on Friday 24 May, instead of the scheduled start on May 17 and run until June 9.
The council said event organisers inspected the Blackbutt Forest site and deemed it unsuitable for vehicle access.
This means the team is unable to get the necessary equipment on site without significantly impacting the waterlogged terrain.
Ticket holders for sessions between May 17-23 will be contacted by Laservision to reschedule their booking.
Laservision CEO Shannon Brooks said the delayed start to the award-winning storytelling and lightshow experience was unfortunate but unavoidable.
"We are working to make the necessary changes to schedule," he said.
"We are in contact with customers who have purchased tickets for the affected week."
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer said despite the delay, the community was looking forward to the Enchanted Forest returning to the city.
"We know how much people have been looking forward to The Enchanted Forest," he said.
"It was a runaway success last year, attracting more than 60,000 attendees. But we are excited for this year's event, the spectacular Luna Light Journey, which has been slightly delayed due to the rain.
"Unfortunately, we can't control Mother Nature."
For more information and to reserve tickets, visit The Enchanted Forest website: https://www.theenchantedforest.com.au
