Revisit the 2023 Enchanted Forest before the new show arrives

For three weeks last year, Blackbutt Forest Reserve was populated by magical deer and colour-changing flowers for what became an immensely popular immersive light show.
This year, the Enchanted Forest is returning - but perhaps with more of a cosmic touch this time.
Shellharbour City Council and the company Laservision have again partnered to transform the reserve into an awe-inspiring experience from May 17, in a show which appears to be titled The Enchanted Forest: Lost Astronaut.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 26.
The 2023 event was hailed a massive success, attracting over 66,000 visitors - a figure that far exceeded the council's expectations.
Most of the visitors were local but community engagement and activation manager Toni Lindwall previously told the Mercury that there were also a large number from outside the Shellharbour area.
The event also took out the award for Best Small Regional Event at the 2023 Australian Event Awards and Symposium.
