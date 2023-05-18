Fluorescent, colour-shifting flowers illuminate a path and the canopy overhead glows pink and teal; meanwhile, a stag materialises among the trees and as he stomps his hooves, lights nearby spark.
This is Blackbutt Forest Reserve, transformed into magical woodlands with the arrival of the Enchanted Forest, an immersive light show running over the next four weeks.
"I just hope that the community gets a sense of how captivating it is up here," Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer said after taking a walk through the forest ahead of its opening.
He said it was an experience built for everyone's inner child.
"We've got a fabulous events team and they're very progressive," Mr Homer said.
"We're always looking at new stuff to bring to the city that's going to entertain people and bring about that sense of enchantment, and families getting out there into nature and whatnot."
The show - developed especially for Shellharbour - is the work of Laservision, and the company's team is excited about the project.
Chief executive officer Shannon Brooks said it was the first time they had used these elements in this kind of a format, in a forest environment.
"We could see how monumental this show could be, how we could transform the whole forest into this enchanted wonderland," Mr Brooks said.
"It has been one of the venues that we visited that instantly, it was a natural fit for what we do."
He said a lot of work went into producing the show.
First are discussions and creative workshops, at which the overarching concept of the event was established and the individual elements were designed.
Then there is the work of actually installing the lights, holograms and other elements, a lot of which can only be done at night.
Both Laservision and the council anticipate the event will be a success - already more than 10,000 tickets have been sold.
The Enchanted Forest opens at 6pm on Friday, May 19 and runs each night until Sunday, June 11.
Tickets range from $8.50 for children (under-fours are free) to $30 for two adults and two children.
Low-sensory sessions begin at 6pm, with smaller crowds, a lower-intensity light display and reduced sound levels.
Tickets and more information are available online.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
