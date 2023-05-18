Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

1,000 students gather for Koonawarra Community Centre's 2023 Reconciliation Walk

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When more than 1000 Illawarra school kids turned up to Koonawarra's Reconciliation walk with flags in hand, it filled Wiradjuri man Brendan Newton with pride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.