Solomon steps it up a level with new team, further rep selections

Leeton basketballer Solomon Liu has taken another step forward when it comes to achieving his sporting dreams.
The young star made the move to Wollongong with his family earlier this year and there has been no looking back since.
Solomon now plays in the Junior Premier League with the under 16s Illawarra Hawks.
He was also recently selected for the second consecutive year in the NSW Country under 16s boys side to participate in this year's National Championships.
Solomon said he had been learning plenty when it came to playing in the Junior Premier League.
"The competition is really strong, there's a lot of really good players," he said.
"I was pretty excited to be selected again in the NSW Country under 16s team for the second year in a row.
"I think we will go pretty good this year. I'm confident we will go alright."
To prepare for the national championships, Solomon has been getting in as much game time and training as possible.
He has also been attending camps in preparation for the event, which will take place from July 7 to 14 in Bendigo.
"I'm trying to always get better, improve my shooting and just improve across the board," Solomon said.
"I'm still running point guard, but I do play on the wing a bit more too."
The NSW Country under 16s boys side has Solomon and one other player returning from 2023, but the rest of the team will feature new faces.
Solomon is keeping his options open when it comes to his basketball dream, saying he would love to play the sport professionally.
"I'd love to play professionally, anywhere at all," he said.
"Basketball is pretty big up here, so it's really good."
Solomon has also started training with the Illawarra Hawks under 20s team in the Youth League.
He said he had been well accepted by the Hawks and was enjoying learning from the experience and knowledge from his teammates and coaches.
"Everyone has been really nice and I'm learning so much," Solomon said.
"It's been really great."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.