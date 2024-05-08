After consecutive Australian Champs golds, Harry Keats eyes his next challenge

Athletics Wollongong star Harry Keats promises to be a real future star following his gold medal win at the recent Australian Little Athletics Championships.
The 14-year-old was quite convincing in his 800 metre race win in Adelaide with a time of just over two minutes - second off his PB - before picking up silver in the 400 metres with a time of 52.17 seconds.
The Southern Highlands local already has an impressive resume at such a young age. He currently holds two world records in the 12 and 13 years age groups respectively, along with a couple of national and state gold medal wins to his name.
"It was a good race and I had some tough competition, but I managed to stay up until the end and get the win," Keats said.
"I got a gold medal in this race last year, so it was great to go back-to-back. It was a really nice win for myself, but also good to get points for the team."
Keats will now be putting all his focus on the Australian All Schools Championships, held in December with the venue yet to be confirmed.
He said that the support of Athletics Wollongong - in particular from president Michael McClelland as well as Dave Ross - was one of the main reasons for his recent successes.
Meanwhile it was a solid outing at the championships for U14 AW product Chelsea Nicol in the 800 metes with a hard fought bronze medal with a time of 2.20.31 seconds.
U13's Savannah Wiki finished fifth in a very tough field in the discus, with a throw of 34.55 metres.
