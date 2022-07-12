Illawarra Mercury
Athletics Wollongong talent Harry Keats proves US sensation

By Dave Ross
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:23am, first published 1:11am
At just 12, Harry Keats traded the Illawarra's big wet for the Big Apple and headed to New York, winning the 400m and 800m events at the USA Track and Field Championships.

