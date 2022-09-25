Illawarra Mercury
Dutch cyclist competing in UCI Road World Championships arrested, due to face court on Tuesday

Updated September 25 2022 - 3:03am, first published 1:20am
A 27-year-old man, understood to be Dutch elite cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, will face court on Tuesday over claims he assaulted two teenage girls.

