We asked cycling fans to pronounce six Wollongong suburbs. Here's how they went ...

The global vibe of cycling has resonated around Wollongong this week so we were keen to see how quickly our international visitors had adapted.
Adapted to saying our sometimes weird and sometimes wonderfully named suburbs, that is.
We came across some visitors in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships willing to take our six suburb challenge.
Many more we willing to have a crack, but gently offered us back the piece of paper having cast a cautious eye over the names.
To Norwegian couple Sonja and Per Gunna, South African Tarina Naudé, cyclists Brian Howard and Rob Wilson, Frenchman Philippe Lemaitre, cyclists Mata and Tannae, Bjorne Johansen (another Norwegian) as well as Aussie interlopers, Scott Mitchell and Nathan Duhig, we say thanks for being good sports.
