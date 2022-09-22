Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Have Your Say

Meet Greg Thomas: the self-appointed, unofficial ambassador of Wollongong 2022

Updated September 22 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Thomas - and The Clubhouse - in Gwynneville. Pictures supplied.

Greg Thomas lives in Gwynneville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.