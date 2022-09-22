Wollongong is ready to ride - and local businesses need you to support it

After nearby residents heard that Gwynneville Bakery had a shocker of a weekend due to road closures, locals made it a point to visit for bread, sweets and coffees in the days following.
"They've come out to try to support us as best they can," manager Con Gregoriou said.
While the first days of the UCI Road World Championships may not have quite met expectations, local business owners are hoping that a similar sense of community will get locals out for the blockbuster upcoming weekend.
For the men's elite road race, 50,000 to 75,000 people are expected to turn up to watch the race from Helensburgh to Cringila on Sunday, and the women's elite road race on Saturday is expected to also draw similar crowds.
To cater to those spectators on and off the route, cafes, restaurants, bars and bakeries will be putting out their best for a day of cycling and for celebrations to kick on into the evening.
Read more:
For a taste of Wollongong the Swallowed Anchor is hard to beat.
Owner Jonathon Saba sources much of the restaurant's menu from local producers.
"I've been working with all our local farmers to get everything in as early as possible," he said.
Cheese comes from dairies on the South Coast, carrots are from Avondale and mushrooms are from Wollongong with seafood sourced from along the East Coast.
With an elevated outdoor area overlooking Crown Street Mall, Mr Saba says diners get the best of Wollongong with a taste of cycling's heartlands.
"You're sitting in the heart of one of Australia's biggest cities, but at the same time, you feel like you're somewhere on the Mediterranean coast, too," Mr Saba said.
Diners at The Swallowed Anchor will have a view of giant inflatable sculptures that light up after dark that have made their way into Crown Street Mall, as well as roving live music that connects down into Globe Lane.
General Manager of Destination Wollongong Mark Sleigh said that the Wollongong CBD will be the place to soak up the international flavour that will imbue Wollongong over the three days of peak racing this weekend.
"There's an entertainment program through the mall from the station all the way down to Lang Park, which runs till 9pm," he said.
A cultural program connects exhibitions at Wollongong Art Gallery and projections on Wollongong Lighthouse.
Mr Sleigh said in addition to those attending in person, the event would put Wollongong on the map to those watching around the globe.
"The footage of the riders coming across the Sea Cliff Bridge, you can't put a value on that."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.