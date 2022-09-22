Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022

Wollongong preparing for bumper weekend as peak race day approaches

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:37am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong is ready to ride - and local businesses need you to support it

After nearby residents heard that Gwynneville Bakery had a shocker of a weekend due to road closures, locals made it a point to visit for bread, sweets and coffees in the days following.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.