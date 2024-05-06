Domestic violence funding a start, but much more needed, Illawarra experts say

A $230 million NSW government funding package for domestic violence prevention and support for victim-survivors is a start, Illawarra experts say, but much more needs to be done.
The government revealed on Monday new funding for prevention, early intervention and crisis response measures, including a primary prevention strategy, the expansion of existing programs supporting women leaving violence, and justice system measures.
Sally Stevenson, executive director of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, said it was an "encouraging start" and while it did reflect a "broad response to the complexity of issues that we need to address", the investment did need to be increased greatly and there were some gaps.
Ms Stevenson said the funding did address three of the four pillars of the National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children, those being primary prevention, early intervention, and crisis response, although there was no new money for recovery and healing, the fourth pillar.
"The expansion of Staying Home Leaving Violence, which is an evidence-based program, is very welcome, particularly locally because we know that the demand in the Shellharbour and Wollongong LGAs cannot be met," she said.
Funding specialist workers for children in refuges was also positive, she said, because any support children could get as victims in their own right was important.
These were two areas that Michelle Glasgow, Women Illawarra's general manager, also highlighted as positive aspects of the package.
"It's actually encouraging to see that the government's recognising that children are a primary victim of domestic and family violence as well, and we need to make sure that they've got measures to support them through their experience," she said.
Ms Stevenson was glad to see a focus on perpetrators, with $5 million put aside for research on offenders and intervention strategies.
Ms Glasgow said funding for justice system responses and bail law improvements were also welcome.
"Unfortunately it's our experience that women are so often let down by the courts and it doesn't feel safe to report to police, because as soon as the perpetrator attends court they seem to get out on bail, regardless of the seriousness of the offences reported," she said.
But Ms Stevenson said more detail was needed, as was funding to address other aspects of men's violence against women.
"There's no baseline increase in funding for frontline services, who we know are already overwhelmed and beyond capacity of being able to deliver on demand," she said, nor was there specific funding for First Nations women and women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Ms Stevenson and Ms Glasgow noted there was nothing addressing sexual violence, which increased by 47 per cent in regional and rural NSW.
Housing is also not included, although it is an area both Ms Glasgow and Ms Stevenson have said is in need of urgent attention.
"We do need significant investment into social and affordable homes, and we need that investment sooner rather than later so that women and children could be supported in leaving violence," Ms Glasgow said.
