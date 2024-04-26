'Bordering on absurd': Ex-Dragons player loses hammer attack appeal

Ex-Dragons player Junior Amone has failed to overturn his conviction for a brutal rooftop hammer attack, leaving his potential future NRL career in limbo.
Junior Amone and his father Talatau 'Senior' Amone faced Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Friday, where a judge dismissed the appeal over an assault against a tradie carried out near their Warrawong home in November 2022.
The father-son duo were found guilty in a local court of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company, stalking or intimidation, and damaging property.
Senior was found guilty of an additional charge of entering a building or land with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming heard evidence in a hearing last October from tradesmen Jai King and Dean West who were working on a rooftop across from the Amone household.
A heated dispute between Senior and the tradies about a Nissan Navara parked on a nature strip erupted, with Senior taking pictures of the vehicle.
Mr King said Senior approached the ute, elbowed the rearview mirror, and snapped off an indicator, before Junior jumped on the vehicle.
Junior then climbed onto the roof and swung a hammer at him, he said.
Mr King jumped onto a neighbouring rooftop to escape Junior, before he fell from the two-storey height and sustained serious injuries, including two broken hands and broken ribs.
Junior narrowly escaped time behind bars after being sentenced to a two-year intensive correction order, while Senior received two years and six months' jail.
They were also ordered to pay $6740.90 in compensation to Mr King for damage caused to the ute, which included a smashed windscreen.
In the aftermath of the sentence, Junior was deregistered by the NRL with his $500,000 contract torn up.
Defence barrister John Korn argued it was a case of "mistaken identity" and that the evidence did not identify Junior as the assailant.
Mr Korn argued the tradesmen colluded in their evidence to "stitch up" Junior by identifying him through googling his father's name and reading a news article about him.
"These two witnesses ... came to that court and gave unreliable and deliberately false evidence," Mr Korn said.
Mr Korn also disputed CCTV footage depicting Junior and an unidentified shirtless man running away near the crime scene was evidence that he was fleeing.
"That doesn't mean they're fleeing ... Why can't they just be out for a run?," Mr Korn said, adding that this wouldn't be unusual for Junior as he was an athlete.
However, Judge William Fitzsimmons disputed this argument as "bordering on absurd" and "lacking any credibility".
The judge added Junior was wearing the same clothing as captured on CCTV footage earlier that day at an airport and Service NSW building.
Mr King identified Junior on the rooftop as being a Pacific Islander male aged between 19-20, tall, athletic, with a "porno" moustache and floral theme tattoo on his left forearm, the judge said.
He accepted the magistrate's findings that Mr King and Mr West were credible and truthful witnesses.
The judge accepted Senior directed Junior "to kill that dog, f---ing kill it" before Junior set upon Mr King with the hammer.
Junior held his head in his hands when the appeal was dismissed.
An appeal on the severity of Junior and Senior's respective sentences was adjourned to June 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.