Dragons player Junior Amone and father found guilty of brutal rooftop hammer attack

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 18 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 10:40am
Dragons young gun Talatau 'Junior' Amone and his father have been found guilty of a brutal rooftop hammer attack against a tradie carried out across from their Warrawong household in November last year.

