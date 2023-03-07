Stunning development: stood down Dragons star Junior Amone cleared to play

Illawarra Mercury
NRL clears Dragons star Junior Amone to play immediately

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:21pm
Dragons star Talatau Amone is free to resume his NRL career immediately after the NRL lifted his no-fault stand-down in a stunning development with teams for round two were set to drop on Tuesday.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

