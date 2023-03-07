Stunning development: stood down Dragons star Junior Amone cleared to play

Dragons star Talatau Amone is free to resume his NRL career immediately after the NRL lifted his no-fault stand-down in a stunning development with teams for round two were set to drop on Tuesday.
Amone was stood down under the no-fault policy in January after appearing in court on a number of charges stemming from an alleged hammer attack on a tradie near his Warrawong home in November.
With the most serious charge of inflict grievous bodily harm in company carrying up to 14 years jail, the 20-year-old was automatically subject to the policy that stipulates any player facing more than 10 years in prison be stood down until legal proceedings conclude.
However, when the matter returned to Wollongong Court fro mention last week, police prosecutors stated their intention to prosecute the matter in local court, bringing the maximum prison term to just five years.
Amone's lawyer Elias Tabchouri stated publicly last week that he would seek to have the stand-down lifted on that basis, despite Amone being still yet to enter a plea or have any charges withdrawn.
NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo had discretionary powers to uphold the stand-down but chose not to.
"The National Rugby League (NRL) has today confirmed that the No-Fault Stand Down Condition will no longer apply to St George Illawarra Dragons player Talatau Junior Amone, effective immediately," the statement released on Tuesday said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.