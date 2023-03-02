Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'I love that kid' Sullivan-Amone bond bigger than footy

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 2 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons star Talatau Amone's legal team has launched bid for the NRL reverse his no-fault stand-down. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons' star Talatau Amone's legal team is angling for a stunning NRL return this season, and it's something fellow young gun Jayden Sullivan would welcome with open arms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.