They sweltered through a tough training session in heatwave conditions but St George Illawarra Dragons pair Moses Suli and Josh Kerr wouldn't have it any other way.
Especially as the session on Monday signified the end of another "long off-season" shrouded in off-field drama.
More importantly the "intense" hit-out signalled the start of game-week preparations for a Dragons side which had a bye in the first round of the 2023 NRL season.
St George will play their first game of the season against the Gold Coast Titans at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Kerr for one was just glad to be back playing for competition points.
"The pre-season was way too long, especially as we had a bye in the first round," the 27-year-old said.
"I'm just glad that the footy is back and we can do all our talking on the footy field.
"It is game week and the boys are excited to be finally back playing. It was a really tense session today.
"Our intensity from the Charity Shield game has gone through the roof. We are excited to finally play but talk is cheap, like I always say, we've just got to get out there and get the job done."
The prop forward, who is looking to play more than the seven games he managed for the Dragons last season, added the players were keen to prove all the pundits and doubters wrong by guiding St George Illawarra into the finals.
Kerr said the players knew the best way to "shut up" doubters was by winning, starting with a round one win over the Titans.
"That is a big talking point for us," he said. "I guess we've lost the respect of a lot of people, most of that is by our own doing too - it is no one else's fault, we are men, we can admit that.
"The only way to start earning respect back is by winning games.
I guess we've lost the respect of a lot of people, most of that is by our own doing too - it is no one else's fault, we are men, we can admit that.- Josh Kerr
"We do have a point to prove. The best way to do that is by doing our job this weekend and getting a win."
Like Kerr, team-mate Moses Suli was looking forward to finally playing, after watching plenty of football over the weekend, including the Titans 22-10 victory over the Wests Tigers.
"They played well. Tigers had a real good team but the Titans deservedly came out on top. We've got them this weekend. It's going to be tough but after such a long off-season the boys are super keen just to get out there and play," he said.
"It is just up to us if we want to go out there and perform.
"We have got to prove a lot of people wrong, especially the doubters out there.
"For us it is just about going out there and getting some wins to give the fans something to cheer about.
"Getting a first round one win would be good so we can built our confidence moving forward. Hopefully we play well and get the win."
On a personal note Suli was looking forward to swapping with fellow centre Zac Lomx and playing on the right edge, after spending last season on the left.
"Swapping to the right centre has been good. I played right centre for most of my career and then I came here and played left last year, it was my first time playing there so I don't mind which side I play," he said.
"We've been training well and it seems to be working. I can't wait to try it out in a real game."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.