Who are you tipping? Check out our NRL panel's round one picks

Defending champion
STORM
WARRIORS
PANTHERS
SEA EAGLES
COWBOYS
RABBITOHS
ROOSTERS
TITANS
Mercury league writer
STORM
WARRIORS
PANTHERS
SEA EAGLES
COWBOYS
RABBITOHS
ROOSTERS
TIGERS
Former NRL referee
EELS
WARRIORS
PANTHERS
SEA EAGLES
COWBOYS
RABBITOHS
ROOSTERS
TIGERS
Bar TV commentator
STORM
WARRIORS
PANTHERS
SEA EAGLES
COWBOYS
SHARKS
ROOSTERS
TITANS
Former Australian rugby league women's captain
STORM
WARRIORS
PANTHERS
SEA EAGLES
COWBOYS
RABBITOHS
ROOSTERS
TIGERS
Fox Sports broadcaster
EELS
WARRIORS
PANTHERS
SEA EAGLES
COWBOYS
RABBITOHS
ROOSTERS
TIGERS
Mercury sports writer
STORM
KNIGHTS
PANTHERS
SEA EAGLES
COWBOYS
SHARKS
ROOSTERS
TITANS
Mercury sports writer
EELS
WARRIORS
PANTHERS
SEA EAGLES
COWBOYS
RABBITOHS
ROOSTERS
TIGERS
Mercury sports editor
STORM
WARRIORS
PANTHERS
SEA EAGLES
COWBOYS
RABBITOHS
ROOSTERS
TIGERS
Storm
WARRIORS
PANTHERS
SEA EAGLES
COWBOYS
RABBITOHS
ROOSTERS
TIGERS
Round 1 draw
Thursday
EELS v STORM
Friday
WARRIORS v KNIGHTS
PANTHERS v BRONCOS
Saturday
SEA EAGLES v BULLDOGS
COWBOYS v RAIDERS
SHARKS v RABBITOHS
Sunday
DOLPHINS v ROOSTERS
TIGERS v TITANS
Bye: DRAGONS
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
