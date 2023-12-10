Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Stood-down Dragons star arrives at court to learn fate for hammer attack

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 11 2023 - 11:27am, first published 9:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A stood down Dragons player and his dad have arrived at court to learn their fate for a rooftop hammer attack carried out across from their Warrawong household in November last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.