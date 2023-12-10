Stood-down Dragons star arrives at court to learn fate for hammer attack

A stood down Dragons player and his dad have arrived at court to learn their fate for a rooftop hammer attack carried out across from their Warrawong household in November last year.
Talatau 'Junior' Amone, 21, and Talatau 'Dal' Amone, 47, were found guilty at Wollongong Local Court in October of the brutal assault following a two-day hearing earlier this year.
The duo each pleaded not guilty to a raft of charges, including common counts of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming found the pair guilty on all counts and indicated full-time jail could be on the cards.
Dressed in a crisp black suit and white shirt, Junior did not respond to questions from the throng of media waiting outside the courthouse.
Asked whether he was prepared for the worst, Junior's defence lawyer Elias Tabchouri quipped: "We're prepared for anything."
Victim Jai King told the court in October that he was cleaning a roof across the road from the Amones' Warrawong household on November 15, 2022 when Dal started taking pictures of his Nissan Navara parked on a nature strip.
He said Dal then approached the ute, elbowed the rearview mirror, and reached inside the windows and snapped off the indicator.
A group of people then jumped on the ute, including Junior - who was armed with a hammer - causing damage to the windscreen.
Mr King said he was chased up the roof by a "tall guy" of "Islander appearance" that he later identified as Junior.
He had nowhere to go as Junior swung the hammer at him, so he jumped onto a neighbouring roof however stepped backwards and fell from the two-storey home.
The magistrate accepted Mr King had suffered serious injuries, including two broken hands, ribs and damage to his right hip.
High-profile defence barrister John Korn argued Junior was not at the scene and it was a case of mistaken identity, with only vague descriptions of Junior provided to police.
Magistrate Fleming disagreed and said all of the descriptions given by the witnesses applied to Junior.
When initially charged, Junior was unavailable for selection for three months due to the NRL's no-fault stand down policy. However he returned to play in March when it was decided the matter would remain in the local court.
Junior's playing future is now under a dark cloud after the Dragons since confirmed he has been stood down from "all club activities until further notice".
Mr Tabchouri requested the matter be dealt with at midday. The magistrate stood the sentence down until then.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.