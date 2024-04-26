Wollongong man with meth in his pocket charged for drugs, motorbike theft

A Wollongong man accused of having a stolen motorbike and meth stashed in his pocket will face court on a swag of charges.
The man was with two other males and the motorcycle at the end of a unit complex in Kembla Street in Wollongong when they caught the attention of police officers at 9.30am on April 23.
"Police approached and stopped a 37-year-old Wollongong man who was wearing a motorcycle helmet and sitting on the motorcycle with the engine running," officers said.
Officers then noticed the Yamaha off-road motorbike was damaged and had exposed wires.
"Checks with the registered owner of the motorcycle revealed it to have been stolen from a premises at Cronulla overnight," police said.
The 37-year-old was searched and officers allegedly found a small quantity of methamphetamine in his pants pocket.
He was arrested and charged with possess prohibited drug, possess goods suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained, and drive motor vehicle during disqualified period.
He was granted conditional bail and to appear in Wollongong Local Court on May 28.
The stolen motorcycle was seized and it will be returned to the rightful owner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.