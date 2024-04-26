Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong man with meth in his pocket charged for drugs, motorbike theft

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
April 26 2024 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This stolen Yamaha motorbike was seized by police at a Kembla Street address in Wollongong on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Picture by Wollongong Police District
This stolen Yamaha motorbike was seized by police at a Kembla Street address in Wollongong on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Picture by Wollongong Police District

A Wollongong man accused of having a stolen motorbike and meth stashed in his pocket will face court on a swag of charges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.