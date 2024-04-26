Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Wollongong Hospital doctor banned from practising medicine

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 26 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Labana outside Wollongong Courthouse in 2020. File picture by ACM
Paul Labana outside Wollongong Courthouse in 2020. File picture by ACM

A former Wollongong Hospital doctor who injured a security guard and his partner in separate assaults has been struck off the register.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.