Taxi driver struck with own car after Wollongong carjacking

Police are searching for a woman who carjacked a taxi in Wollongong before running down its driver at the weekend.
Just after 3am on Sunday, the taxi driver picked up a woman at the intersection of Crown Street and Gladstone Avenue.
A short time later the woman threatened the driver with a knife and stole the vehicle.
She then drove at the driver and struck him, before fleeing the scene.
The 56-year-old taxi driver suffered back, foot and hand injuries and was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
The taxi was later found dumped in Euroka Street, West Wollongong.
Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information calls Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
